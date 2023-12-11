Cooler Monday with a quiet week of weather ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are continuing to cool down more since the weekend, though we won’t stay in the cold all week long. Temperatures will reach back up into above-normal territory starting on Thursday with highs reaching into the 40s. That should maintain even through the upcoming weekend too. Take a look at those temperatures in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast.

There’s only a small chance of flurries on Tuesday morning, then potentially a few showers on Saturday. Otherwise, the rest of the week is dry with some more sun also working in around midweek. If you have any errands or holiday shopping to do after work this week, or taking the kids to any after-school activities, we aren’t expecting weather-related roadway issues. Extra time will not be needed in that regard.

Today

Skies are mostly cloudy this morning and are likely to become only partly cloudy at best this afternoon. Outside of the few flurries we’ve had in Houghton Lake, it’s been a dry morning and will stay dry today. For the bus stops, just your typical winter gear will be needed. Highs will reach up to around 36 degrees with a northwest wind shifting to the southwest with speeds of 5 to 10 mph. The normal high temperature for December 11th is 36 degrees, so we’ll exactly hit that mark today!

Tonight

Clouds will be around overnight leading to a generally mostly cloudy sky. We expect lows to fall to around 28 degrees. The wind will pick up overnight with sustained speeds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. The wind direction will hold from the southwest as well. Wind chills will be in the upper teens by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday

As a weak cold front moves through during the morning, a small chance of flurries will be present. This chance, however, is primarily going to be for Huron County. If you’re located anywhere outside of there, you can count on a dry day with more clouds in the morning before more sunshine in the afternoon.

Highs will reach up to around 38 degrees, though interesting this will be closer to noon. Normally, our high temperature for the day comes in around 2 to 3 PM at this time of year, so the high on Tuesday will be slightly earlier in the day than normal. This is a result of the timing of the cold front and a westerly wind picking up. Wind speeds will be from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. Temperatures are expected to slowly fall through the afternoon and evening.

