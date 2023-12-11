Families, loved ones raise awareness for missing persons cases gone cold

On Monday, Dec. 11, families of loved ones who are missing in Genesee County came together to remember and raise awareness.
By Rayvin Bleu and Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
One of the missing people is Teresa Towne-Woolard, who went missing from Burton exactly seven years ago Monday.

Towne-Woolard, who was 48-years-old at the time, was last seen in Burton near Fenton Road and Hemphill Road, according to Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County.

Crime Stoppers said she was last seen wearing jeans and a red winter coat, describing her as 5′4″ and about 105 pounds with long, straight hair.

Teresa Towne-Woolard
Teresa Towne-Woolard(Crime Stoppers)

TV5 has been following her case, and on Monday, her daughter painted the infamous rock, hoping to bring awareness to her case and to the cases of many other missing people who disappeared around the same time.

“Just to know, because I know, I know that they’re related. I want not only my mom to be found, but I want each and every person – everybody, obviously, who is impacted by something like that – but in this area, I want every single person to find justice,” said Towne-Woolard’s daughter Miranda.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information on Woolard’s case.

To submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, call 1-800-422-JAIL or visit P3Tips.com/488 or the P3Tip app.

