Gusty on Tuesday, mainly dry

By Chris Easlick
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After starting the weekend in the 50s, things have changed quite a bit temperature wise as we started a brand new workweek!

Temperatures have remained in the 30s today, but despite some clouds moving overhead, we’ve managed to remain dry. That may change for some of us early Tuesday, but most of the area should remain dry. In fact, much of the area will remain dry through this week, especially through Friday. And temperature wise? Above-normal conditions seem to be more favorable this week.

For a complete look at the forecast, be sure to check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Skies have clouded up tonight but there is clearing off to our south that may be able to eliminate some of the low, thick clouds from our skies as we move through the night. However, as soon as we get rid of those, there will be a system approaching from the west that may replace some of that cloud coverage during the morning.

Lows tonight are expected to be in the 20s and 30s.
Lows will settle in the 20s and 30s tonight, not falling too far from the afternoon highs thanks to a southwesterly wind that will be fairly enthusiastic tonight around 10 to 20 miles per hour, gusting to 30 miles per hour at times.

Our wind outlook for late tonight and Tuesday morning.
Some of our northeastern most areas like Alcona, Arenac, Iosco, and Ogemaw, may see a few flurries or sprinkles from that system. But chances are relatively low.

Tuesday

As that cold front moves through some of our Thumb communities may see a few flurries and sprinkles as well, but anything that falls, assuming it’s not offshore, should be inconsequential and shouldn’t amount to much.

A few showers are possible early Tuesday in some of our northeastern zones.
The clouds associated with the frontal passage should clear out behind the front, and we do expect a good amount of sunshine through the second half of the day. Highs will be similar in the middle to upper 30s for most tomorrow, slightly cooler in the northwest zones near Houghton Lake.

We'll be in the 30s again on Tuesday.
Winds will remain gusty through Tuesday, with winds becoming west northwesterly, still gusting between 25 to 35 miles per hour. Those should lose some of their strength into the evening hours.

Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy on Tuesday night, which should set us up for a beautiful Wednesday. Expect lows to settle in the lower and middle 20s on Tuesday night with the clearer skies and lighter winds.

