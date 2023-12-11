MDOT explains Zilwaukee Bridge work

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - Questions are arising about what work is being done under the Zilwaukee Bridge.

The biggest questions: What’s being done and will it affect you as you travel up and down I-75?

“This is a preventative maintenance type of project,” said Caitlyn French, Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Bay Region Communication Representative.

MDOT is making its rounds and getting some routine maintenance in place under the Zilwaukee Bridge. Currently, there are contractors installing rip-rock, large stone-like structures, which are being placed along the river banks of the Saginaw River.

“By having these large stones here, that helps prevent the waves from coming in and damaging the piers themselves,” French explained.

She said the large stones help protect against scour and bad weather situations, which may cause high friction.

“You can think of it as high friction when you have waves that constantly hit the pier over and over again that can cause erosion of sorts. It will erode down the concrete,” French said.

No work is planned for the bridge deck and the work under the bridge is not expected to impact traffic across the bridge.

The time it will take to finish up construction under the bridge is weather-dependent.

MDOT is asking fishermen who may be in the area to give the crews some extra space to ensure safety for all involved.

