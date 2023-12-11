Monday, Dec. 11, 2023: 5 things you need to know

Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"(WNEM)
By Blake Keller and Sierra Searcy
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday morning, mid-Michigan! Hope the weekend was great! As you get back into the routine, check out five stories to know.

1. A second person of interest for the murder of Detroit synagogue president, Samantha Woll, is in custody. Detroit police said no further details will be released at this time to ensure the investigation’s integrity. Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home in Lafayette Park in October. Police have found no signs of forced entry. Investigators believe she was stabbed inside her home and then made her way out to her yard in a domestic dispute.

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn’t known.(David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

2. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley preparing to deliver his fourth State of the City address this week. He plans to share some insights into the city’s achievements over the past year and what’s to come in 2024. That includes upcoming projects, community engagement initiatives and strategies aimed at enhancing the quality of life for people in Flint. Anyone in the Vehicle City is welcome, it’s free. It is Tuesday at The Capitol Theater starting at 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is set to deliver his fourth State of the City address at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the...

Posted by City of Flint on Friday, December 8, 2023

3. You are invited to a community conversation in Saginaw County. The event with State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet focuses on issues affecting families and children with special needs. It’s hosted by United Way of Saginaw County and the “Heart of the City Development Center” in Bridgeport Township. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. inside the Buena Vista Community Center on Outer Drive.

4. United Auto Workers (UAW) union president Shawn Fain will give an address tonight to discuss the growing movement of thousands of non-union autoworkers wanting to join the UAW. After the ratification of the new deals with the Big Three, Fain announced his new goal to gain UAW membership in non-union companies across the country. He will speak live on the UAW social media at 5 p.m.

5. Today, 100 free laptops will be given away to those who complete the Impact Shelter Program. It’s all thanks to AT&T and the Rescue Ministries of mid-Michigan. The program provides emergency shelter services as well as life skills classes to help make the digital world more accessible to those in need. The official announcement will be made today at 10:30 a.m.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Oxford shooting victims’ families react to shooter’s sentence
Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison.
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
Whitmer signs bipartisan bills implementing Proposal 1
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer
Michigan State Capitol building
Whitmer signs bipartisan bills implementing Proposal 1
McDonald's spin-off restaurant CosMc's opened its first location in Bolingbrook, Illinois, on...
McDonald’s first new spin-off restaurant CosMc’s officially opens
Missouri authorities say a 17-year-old driver has died in a head-on crash this week.
Teen driver killed after being hit by school bus head-on, authorities say
Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison.
Oxford shooting victims’ families react to shooter’s sentence

Latest News

UM-Flint hosts esports state finals
UM-Flint hosts esports state finals
Hundreds of students from around the state gathered at the UM-Flint Recreation Center for the...
UM-Flint hosts esports state finals
Smokin' Charlie’s Famous BBQ
Midland police raise money for annual Polar Plunge
Midland police hit the grill for a special cause on Saturday.
Midland police raise money for annual Polar Plunge.