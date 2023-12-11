Monday, Dec. 11, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Monday morning, mid-Michigan! Hope the weekend was great! As you get back into the routine, check out five stories to know.

1. A second person of interest for the murder of Detroit synagogue president, Samantha Woll, is in custody. Detroit police said no further details will be released at this time to ensure the investigation’s integrity. Woll was found stabbed to death outside her home in Lafayette Park in October. Police have found no signs of forced entry. Investigators believe she was stabbed inside her home and then made her way out to her yard in a domestic dispute.

Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn’t known. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

2. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley preparing to deliver his fourth State of the City address this week. He plans to share some insights into the city’s achievements over the past year and what’s to come in 2024. That includes upcoming projects, community engagement initiatives and strategies aimed at enhancing the quality of life for people in Flint. Anyone in the Vehicle City is welcome, it’s free. It is Tuesday at The Capitol Theater starting at 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is set to deliver his fourth State of the City address at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12 at the... Posted by City of Flint on Friday, December 8, 2023

3. You are invited to a community conversation in Saginaw County. The event with State Senator Kristen McDonald Rivet focuses on issues affecting families and children with special needs. It’s hosted by United Way of Saginaw County and the “Heart of the City Development Center” in Bridgeport Township. The event starts at 6:30 p.m. inside the Buena Vista Community Center on Outer Drive.

4. United Auto Workers (UAW) union president Shawn Fain will give an address tonight to discuss the growing movement of thousands of non-union autoworkers wanting to join the UAW. After the ratification of the new deals with the Big Three, Fain announced his new goal to gain UAW membership in non-union companies across the country. He will speak live on the UAW social media at 5 p.m.

5. Today, 100 free laptops will be given away to those who complete the Impact Shelter Program. It’s all thanks to AT&T and the Rescue Ministries of mid-Michigan. The program provides emergency shelter services as well as life skills classes to help make the digital world more accessible to those in need. The official announcement will be made today at 10:30 a.m.

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.