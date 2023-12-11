MSP cracking down on distracted driving

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Go hands-free and just drive has been the law in Michigan since this summer. More than five months later after it was enacted, some drivers are having a tough time putting their phones down.

Michigan State Police is working with other law enforcement agencies to get drivers into the habit of going hands-free.

“We wanted to help remind the public that the law is in effect and that we will be enforcing it,” said MSP Lt. Kim Vetter.

Put your phone down or pick up your wallet - that’s what Vetter wants people to remember as they drive throughout the Great Lakes state.

On Friday, Dec. 8 the MSP Tri-City Post performed 73 traffic stops in eight hours, issuing 40 distracted driving citations and 27 verbal warnings.

“If they’re going to make a phone call while they’re driving, or texts, or any of those things, they need to use a hands-free device using their Bluetooth,” Vetter said.

Vetter said there are still too many crashes in Michigan that could be prevented if motorists kept their eyes on the road.

“Distracting driving is definitely a factor in many crashes that we see,” she said. “Even if it isn’t the primary factor, it’s usually a factor in a crash.”

MSP collaborated with the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office during Friday’s hands-free enforcement period.

“We had a trooper in a unmarked pickup truck, so they were sitting a little bit higher and they could see people without people realizing that an officer was watching them using their devices,” she explained. “So then they called ahead to another patrol car, marked patrol car, who stopped them.”

If you’re someone who can’t seem to put the phone down, at some point it could cost you.

“We can work anywhere, so everybody needs to be aware of their surroundings and try to avoid driving distracted,” Vetter said.

MSP said the first violation is a $100 fine or 16 hours of community service. A second or subsequent violation are a $250 fine and/or 24 hours of community service. Three violations within a three-year period requires the completion of a driving improvement course.

