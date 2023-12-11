MSU’s new president addresses controversy within the school

By Erin Bowling
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “Everything that we have learned about the place over the past few weeks has confirmed that this is the right place for us to be in this moment,” said Kevin Guskiewicz, Michigan State University’s President-elect.

With 81 days until he officially takes office, the new president at MSU addressed the community Monday morning at a press conference. Guskiewicz is on campus today, speaking with faculty, staff, and student leaders.

Reporters asked the new president about everything from his leadership style, to the controversies surrounding the Larry Nassar and Mel Ttucker cases, and the working relationship he expects to have with the Board of Trustees.

“Day one (of my term) is March 4th. I still have a lot to learn and be read in on a number of those situations,” said Guskiewicz.

Guskiewicz says he will probably be briefed on the Larry Nassar sex abuse documents and the Mel Tucker sexual harassment case at the start of this February.

“I will guarantee you and promise you that we will work with the community with the highest level of integrity and honesty,” said Guskiewicz.

With a lawsuit against the University regarding thousands of unreleased documents in the Larry Nassar case, Guskiewicz says he did not discuss the issue of these documents during the search process. He also said he believes ‘some things’ will be wrapped up by the time he begins.

“I will work really hard to be as transparent as possible. Obviously, around personnel matters, there are limitations around what we can do,” said Guskiewicz.

Taking over at a time when the university is still recovering from last February’s mass shooting that killed three students.

He says he’s looking forward to working with the campus community, saying his leadership style is focused on teamwork.

Guskiewicz also addressed the issues between the board of trustees and the former President Samuel Stanley, that led to Stanley’s resignation.

“I have gotten to know all eight of the board members, both collectively as a group, and individually, and I feel a connection to them. I have heard each of them say that they’re committed to a shared governance model that will keep everyone in their lanes,” said Guskiewicz.

Meeting the community he plans to call home for the next five years, and learning the history that comes with it.

Guskiewicz says he will begin a listening and learning tour on campus the week of March 4th. He also plans to continue MSU’s 20-30 strategic plan which aims to increase diversity, equity, and opportunity for both research and education.

