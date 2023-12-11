Person of interest arrested in slaying of Detroit synagogue president

Police say a person of interest has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader whose death after the start of the Israel-Hamas war prompted speculation the slaying could have been the result of antisemitism
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo in Detroit, Oct. 13, 2022. Samantha Woll, a Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023 police said. The motive wasn’t known.(David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — A person of interest has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Detroit synagogue leader whose death after the start of the Israel-Hamas war prompted speculation the slaying could have been the result of antisemitism.

But Police Chief James White has said the attack does not appear to be a result of antisemitism.

The arrest is the second announced by the city's police department since the Oct. 21 slaying of Samantha Woll, 40, who was found dead outside her near-downtown home hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe the attack occurred inside Woll's home.

A suspect initially taken into custody was released last month without any charges being filed. Detroit police did not say Sunday evening if the suspect currently being held is the same person previously arrested in the case.

An attorney for the person arrested in November told The Associated Press on Monday that her client is not the person of interest currently being held by police.

No other details were released by police.

"We have a number of people that give us interest," White said in the days after Woll's slaying. "We are just short of calling one of the people a suspect, but we are working to that end."

Woll was president of Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

