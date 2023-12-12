AG: Beware of air duct cleaning ‘blow-and-go’ scams

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Michigan residents are being warned about fraudulent air duct cleaning companies using social media to perpetuate their scams.

Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel said some fraudulent companies are launching pop-up ads on social media groups and neighborhood platforms claiming someone in their neighborhood has used its services, which is sometimes a lie to hook unsuspecting owners.

Deceitful air duct cleaning companies, otherwise known as “blow-and-go” companies, use rock bottom prices to hook customers and then will add on unnecessary services, like costly repairs or mold removal, to greatly increase the initially quoted price, the AG’s office said.

The AG’s office said sometimes these companies complete the work, but it will be poorly done and/or leave the customer worse off with dirt and contaminants blown from their HVAC systems onto drapes, carpets, and furniture.

The AG’s office reiterates tips by the National Air Duct Cleaners Association, and said residents should watch out for social media posts with the following red flags:

  • Posts that say what they’re offering is not a scam; if they have to say it’s not a scam, it’s likely a scam
  • Posts that do not give a company name; legitimate businesses will want to showcase the company and its services
  • Posts that provide generic company names like “Duct Cleaners Michigan”; these companies are impossible to find on Google because they are sometimes not legitimate businesses
  • Posts that have a relatively new social media account whose name does not match the user name in the URL
  • Posts by a social media account that is locked so no posts, followers, or pictures can be seen

If you, or someone you know, suspect you’re the victims of illegal or predatory business practices, contact the Department of Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team by calling 877-765-8388 or by filling out an online complaint form.

For more information on other home improvement scams, head to the Consumer Protection website for building and remodeling advice.

