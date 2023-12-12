Breezy Tuesday though sunshine is on the way

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wind speeds have started to pick up overnight and are the primary focus of your Tuesday forecast. Gusts will not be as strong as Saturday, however it’ll still be a gusty day with the strongest gusts near 30 mph! If you have any outdoor decorations, make sure they’re firmly secure today and if you have an inflatable, you may consider not running it today.

Outside of the breeze, it’s a very quiet forecast that continues to carry on for the rest of this workweek. High pressure is beginning to form in Montana and will glide its way across the Great Lakes over the next few days. What this does mean is more sunshine through the middle of the week! Even though some are hoping for more snow soon, it is hard to deny that some sunny December days will be nice just because they don’t come around all too often! A few showers will try to move through this weekend, but those chances are low. Take a look at those chances in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

This morning we’ve already seen wind speeds sustain anywhere from 10 to 20 mph and gusting even higher. Particularly across the Thumb, this is where the strongest winds in Mid-Michigan have been this morning. As a result, wind chills are dipping to around 20 degrees, even the upper teens at times, so you might want an extra layer or two at the bus stops as the cold is cutting through a little more this morning. Wind speeds are going to stay around this speed for the entirety of today, just starting to shift to the west northwest behind a passing cold front.

Tuesday will be a breezy day with wind gusts peaking around 30 mph. (WNEM)

That cold front is on the weaker-side, at least in the way of precipitation. Snow chances are very low with it, only around 10% for Alcona, Iosco, and Huron Counties. Outside of those areas, expect to hold dry weather for the entirety of today. If any snow showers develop over land (most will be out over Lake Huron), they’ll be isolated and brief, and only occur this morning as the front completely clears by noon.

An isolated snow shower is possible this morning in Huron, Iosco, and Alcona Counties. (WNEM)

Highs today will only reach up to around 36 degrees, though even colder near 30 degrees farther northwest. These highs will also occur late in the morning or around noon due to the timing of the cold front. As a result, temperatures will stay steady if not even decrease slightly going through the afternoon. The normal high temperature on December 12th is 36 degrees.

Tuesday will stay cooler with highs in the middle 30s. (WNEM)

Tonight

Gusts will start to subside overnight though sustained speeds will maintain at 10 to 20 mph from the same west northwest direction as the afternoon. With mostly clear skies, lows will fall to around 24 degrees. Wind chills will dip into the upper teens again as you head out the door to get Wednesday underway.

Tuesday night will have lows falling into the lower 20s for most. (WNEM)

Wednesday & Thursday = More Sun

Although staying cool, conditions on Wednesday will be fair! Dry weather will carry on with a mostly sunny sky as the aforementioned high pressure continues to build near the Great Lakes. Highs will only check in around 35 degrees and the wind will carry from the west northwest at a speed of 10 to 15 mph. Overall, it will not be as breezy as Tuesday. Lows fall to 23 degrees on Wednesday night, then above-normal highs in the 40s will make a multiple-day stand Thursday and into the weekend.

Wednesday will stay cool but with more sun. (WNEM)

