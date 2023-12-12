Heritage takes down Goodrich at home and Bay City Western hands Garber their first loss

By Austin Szumowicz
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:50 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We had two teams tonight take their first loss of the season in boys and girls high school basketball.

Saginaw Heritage moves to 3-0 after defeating Goodrich 69-44 which moves the Martians to 3-1.

In girls basketball, the Garber Dukes fall to 2-1 after Bay City Western defended their home court with the Warriors winning 41-32.

