Legislation signed to improve Michigan’s juvenile justice system

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist signed bipartisan legislation which is aimed at transforming Michigan’s juvenile justice system and investing in diversion and re-entry services to set up Michigan’s youth for successful adulthoods.

The legislation was signed on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

“Every young person deserves the chance to be successful,” Gilchrist said. “This historic legislation will hold our youth accountable while changing how they experience the justice system, expanding the available tools to create better outcomes, lower costs for families by eliminating fees, and ensure our juvenile justice system uses consistent research-based practices. It shows Michigan youth that we have their backs, that they matter, and that we believe in them and their futures.”

The Michigan Task Force on Juvenile Justice Reform was established by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2021, bringing together advocates, former justice-involved youth, and law enforcement.

The task force’s report found in 2019, nearly half of all cases initiated in juvenile court in Michigan were for repeatedly missing school or property crimes, the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor said (EOG), adding in many of the cases, offenders were detained or incarcerated. Over 60 percent of youth placed in detention committed a status (truancy, curfew violations, running away) or misdemeanor offense.

The EOG also said a patchwork of different standards and available resources created inconsistencies across Michigan’s youth justice system.

The legislation implements many of the Task Force’s recommendations.

Diversion

House Bill 4625 will connect youths with the resources they need by allowing juvenile courts and law enforcement to use risk and mental health screening tools. This will allow them to be more flexible about whether to keep a juvenile out of detention or court and keeping them in diversion programs for no more than three months.

Fees

House Bill 4636 will lower costs for families of juvenile defendants by removing burdensome fees and costs.

Office of the Child Advocate

House Bill 4639 will change the name of the Office of the Children’s Ombudsman to the Office of the Child Advocate. It will also protect children by requiring the child advocate to protect the rights and welfare of children in juvenile facilities and allow judges to file complaints with the child advocate on their behalf.

Other

House Bill 4633 will ensure courts consider factors like a juvenile’s developmental maturity, emotional health, mental health, tribal status, and victim impacts when deciding whether to try them as an adult.

Senate Bill 425 will set up an appellate defense system for indigent youth, ensuring they have representation in their appeals.

Senate Bill 426 will allow state government to charge adjust per-day rates paid to residential providers to better serve youth and respond to bed shortages, staff retention, and other issues.

