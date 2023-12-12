MSU students have mixed emotions about the reopening of Berkey Hall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - February 13th a day that the Spartan community will never forget.

Three students were killed by a gunman who opened fire on the University property, two of those students were killed in Berkey Hall.

Now almost a year later the school is deciding to reopen the classrooms starting next semester.

Joseph Kesto with the University’s March for Our Lives group said he wishes the school would have asked the student body before reopening the building.

“They had so many options but this is the route that they chose to take, and they didn’t even acknowledge students or get students’ opinions before they chose to take this route, they just decided it on their own”, said Kesto.

Michigan State University claims they did speak with students and staff before deciding to open Berkey.

In a statement the school released, “Following thoughtful conversations last spring involving students, faculty, staff and trauma experts many expressed a desire to reopen Berkey Hall. We know the healing process is not linear and that each person will heal at their own pace and in their own way.”

Seth Siskonen a Student at MSU said he understands the hesitation for students to walk those hallways again.

Siskonen said, “100 percent fair to feel that way and I think accommodations should be made for students kinda dealing with issues like that, perhaps being able to do some things online.”

another student Sam Albert said opening the building can be a way for others to heal.

" Personally if I had a class there I would go back because I feel like you just kinda have to push forward”, said Albert.

Students who oppose the reopening will hope to plead their case during Friday’s Board of Trustee meeting.

Michigan State said they plan to have welcome tables, counselors, and Therapy dogs for the first day of class in Berkey Hall.

