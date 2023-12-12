Organizations receive funding to help prevent child abuse

Download the WNEM-TV5 streaming app so you can watch your favorite newscasts wherever you are.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:40 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six organizations across the state, including two in mid-Michigan, are receiving funding to help prevent child abuse.

The Children Trust Michigan’s Board of Directors approved $1.6 million for six community-based organizations in the state to support local child abuse prevention initiatives. Children Trust Michigan is housed within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The grants will be funded over four years.

InvolvedDad in Flint is receiving $320,000 for its InvolvedDad and Nurturing Fathers program, which prepares fathers to be leaders.

The Gratiot County Child Advocacy Association is receiving $307,080 for Parent Cafes and 24/7 dad programs to connect and engage fathers in the community.

“We are strongly committed to keeping kids safe,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Children Trust Michigan provides valuable funding to organizations in communities across Michigan so that they can put in place effective child abuse prevention programs. Children Trust Michigan prevention efforts are a key part of MDHHS’s Keep Kids Safe Action Agenda.”

The other organizations receiving the grants include:

  • Arbor Circle in Grand Rapids, $320,000 for its Nurturing Fathers program with a trusted messenger approach.
  • Bethany Christian Services of Michigan in Grand Rapids, $124,932 for its Be Strong Families Parent Cafés to build fathers as leaders in their community.
  • Family Services & Children’s Aid in Jackson, $210,000 for Parent Cafés and 24/7 Dad programs to build strong families and strong communities.
  • Keweenaw Family Resource Center, $320,000 for the 24/7 Dad, Parent Cafés and playgroups for fathers, which use multiple approaches to engage fathers.
Read next:
AG: Beware of air duct cleaning ‘blow-and-go’ scams
***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
Families, loved ones raise awareness for missing persons cases gone cold
Teresa Towne-Woolard
White Christmas? We’re facing an uphill battle
This map shows the historical liklihood of a White Christmas.
Judge closes Flint water case against former Michigan governor
Flint Water Plant

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
An Isabella County man won $2 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.
‘It is a miracle this ticket didn’t end up in the trash,’ man says after winning $2M
Monday will reach up to around 36 degrees.
Cooler Monday with a quiet week of weather ahead
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer
Troopers say a baby boy died and a 30-year-old woman suffered serious injuries in a rollover...
Infant dies in car crash days before 1st birthday, troopers say

Latest News

***GENERIC IMAGE - DELETE THIS LINE***
AG: Beware of air duct cleaning ‘blow-and-go’ scams
On Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., WSGW airs the “Sharing Hope” Radiothon.
2023 Sharing Hope Radiothon starts Thursday
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Tuesday morning, Dec. 12
Happy Tuesday to our early risers! WNEMTV5 Wake-Up has compiled five stories to know before...
Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023: 5 things you need to know
Catch up on the day's top stories with TV5 Wake-Up's "5 things you need to know"
Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023: 5 things you need to know