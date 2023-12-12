Organizations receive funding to help prevent child abuse

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Six organizations across the state, including two in mid-Michigan, are receiving funding to help prevent child abuse.

The Children Trust Michigan’s Board of Directors approved $1.6 million for six community-based organizations in the state to support local child abuse prevention initiatives. Children Trust Michigan is housed within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

The grants will be funded over four years.

InvolvedDad in Flint is receiving $320,000 for its InvolvedDad and Nurturing Fathers program, which prepares fathers to be leaders.

The Gratiot County Child Advocacy Association is receiving $307,080 for Parent Cafes and 24/7 dad programs to connect and engage fathers in the community.

“We are strongly committed to keeping kids safe,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Children Trust Michigan provides valuable funding to organizations in communities across Michigan so that they can put in place effective child abuse prevention programs. Children Trust Michigan prevention efforts are a key part of MDHHS’s Keep Kids Safe Action Agenda.”

The other organizations receiving the grants include:

Arbor Circle in Grand Rapids, $320,000 for its Nurturing Fathers program with a trusted messenger approach.

Bethany Christian Services of Michigan in Grand Rapids, $124,932 for its Be Strong Families Parent Cafés to build fathers as leaders in their community.

Family Services & Children’s Aid in Jackson , $210,000 for Parent Cafés and 24/7 Dad programs to build strong families and strong communities.

Keweenaw Family Resource Center, $320,000 for the 24/7 Dad, Parent Cafés and playgroups for fathers, which use multiple approaches to engage fathers.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.