Quiet stretch of weather ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although the temperatures haven’t moved much, it’s been a fairly nice December day in Mid-Michigan!

Skies have opened up for a good amount of sunshine for most of the area this afternoon and it looks like we’ll have plenty of that over the next few days. For those hoping to avoid snow, you’ll like the days ahead. For those hoping for some winter fun, you’ll have to continue being patient, with very little snow, if any, on the horizon.

This Evening & Overnight

As we head through tonight, there will be a west northwesterly wind, which will send some moisture off of Lake Michigan in our direction. This will attempt to send some cloud cover back in our direction, but overall, we expect skies to stay partly cloudy for at least most of the night.

Lows will settle in the 20s tonight. (WNEM)

Those winds should be fairly tame, with around 5 to 15 miles per hour early tonight, with 5 to 10 miles per hour as the night goes along. Overnight lows will settle in the 20s with the clearer skies and lighter winds compared to Monday night.

Wednesday

Skies will feature a good amount of sunshine again on Wednesday, with some occasional periods of partly cloudy skies, especially in western locations. Overall, mostly sunny conditions should be around most of the time.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the 30s for one more day. (Chris Easlick | WNEM)

Highs will be in the 30s for on more day on Wednesday, joined by a west northwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour. A few gusts near the lakeshore may approach 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather keeps on rolling Wednesday night, with overnight lows dropping into the teens and 20s with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

