State Rep. visits Saginaw for Community Violence Intervention Tour

State Rep. Amos O’Neal stopped by Saginaw Monday night as part of the Community Violence Intervention Listening Tour.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The event took place at the UA Local 85 hall.

During the tour, O’Neal and another state representative visit the communities in O’Neal’s district to hear from residents and organizations working with youth to prevent violence.

“I think it’s very important that we understand that all of us have to play a role in preventing students from going down the wrong path,” O’Neal said. “Crime is all over the country. And when you think about the difference from the person who’s successful or going down that path is being exposed to opportunities. You know, being mentored, being talked to, being guided. All of us were youth at some time when we needed some guidance.”

O’Neal wants to hear from the people about how to spend the millions of dollars in the state budget that established the community violence intervention office and more.

