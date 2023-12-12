State Sen. focusing on issues affecting those with special needs

A state senator was in mid-Michigan Monday night, Dec. 11 to focus on issues affecting families and children with special needs.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet, the United Way, and the Heart of the City Development Center held a community conversation at the Buena Vista Community Center.

McDonald Rivet said the event brought awareness to parents who are raising children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities who need services.

“This is a really big part of our community that often is unseen and unheard, and we are really committed to making sure we have big conversations and really talking about the well-being of the disability community,” she said.

Some of the issues include low wages for caregivers, what happens to children once they age out of the school system, and the access to childcare for special needs children under 5-years-old.

