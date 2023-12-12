Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Happy Tuesday to our early risers! WNEMTV5 Wake-Up has compiled five stories to know before your day begins.

1. Misdemeanor charges against former Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint Water Crisis have been dismissed. The Michigan Supreme Court turned down a final appeal from state prosecutor’s weeks ago and said a one-grand jury was improperly used in the case of Snyder and others. He was charged with willful neglect of duty for Flint’s lead-contaminated water. His record and booking photo have been wiped.

2. Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley will announce his plans to move the city forward in his fourth State of the City Address. It’s open to the public tonight at the Capitol Theater starting at 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. It is first-come, first-served.

3. There are mixed reactions on plans to reopen Michigan State University’s Berkey Hall this spring. Two students died in a classroom there during a February mass shooting. The university said there will be no classes in the room where the shooting happened and there will be counselors available to help students cope as the spring semester starts.

4. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is working under the Zilwaukee Bridge. Contractors are installing large stone-like structures along the river banks. MODT said they help protect against erosion and bad weather that may cause high-friction. Work under the bridge should not impact traffic across it.

5. You are invited to sing the sounds of the season tonight! Trinity Episcopal Church hosting a Christmas Carol Sing-a-Long. The event features carols, both sacred and secular. It’s in Bay City at the church on Center Avenue and Grant Street and starts at 7 p.m.

