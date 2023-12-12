Vassar orchard gives back to community

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) – A mid-Michigan orchard is offering a sweet treat to give families something to eat.

The Miller Family Orchard in Vassar is giving customers the opportunity to buy either a half-bushel of apples or a ready-to-bake pot pie, and for every four purchased, Miller Family Orchard will donate one.

Staff members hope it can help offset the lack of fresh food donated to pantries.

“And that’s because they have no place to store it, where this way they can come out here, get fresh fruit or freshly made pot pie that they can stick in the oven when they get home,” said Jennifer Miller, with the Miller Family Orchard.

Items will be donated in the form of a voucher to the Vassar Food Pantry and the donation drive runs through the month of December.

In exchange for your donation, you will get a free cider slush and a stocking to hang in the store stating what you have purchased and who it’s from.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.