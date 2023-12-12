Vassar orchard gives back to community

A mid-Michigan orchard is offering a sweet treat to give families something to eat.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VASSAR, Mich. (WNEM) – A mid-Michigan orchard is offering a sweet treat to give families something to eat.

The Miller Family Orchard in Vassar is giving customers the opportunity to buy either a half-bushel of apples or a ready-to-bake pot pie, and for every four purchased, Miller Family Orchard will donate one.

Staff members hope it can help offset the lack of fresh food donated to pantries.

“And that’s because they have no place to store it, where this way they can come out here, get fresh fruit or freshly made pot pie that they can stick in the oven when they get home,” said Jennifer Miller, with the Miller Family Orchard.

Items will be donated in the form of a voucher to the Vassar Food Pantry and the donation drive runs through the month of December.

In exchange for your donation, you will get a free cider slush and a stocking to hang in the store stating what you have purchased and who it’s from.

Read next:
Woman hopes new owners will address frustrations with cemetery
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
US agency takes first step toward requiring new vehicles to prevent drunk or impaired driving
*NOTE: This is stock photo.
Passengers lodge in military barracks after Amsterdam to Detroit flight is forced to land in Canada
Delta Air Lines reported solid earnings, despite expectations that the airline and other...
Legislation signed to improve Michigan’s juvenile justice system
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist signs bipartisan bills reforming Michigan’s juvenile justice system

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
An Isabella County man won $2 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.
‘It is a miracle this ticket didn’t end up in the trash,’ man says after winning $2M
The 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook.
White Christmas? We’re facing an uphill battle
Monday will reach up to around 36 degrees.
Cooler Monday with a quiet week of weather ahead
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Latest News

A mid-Michigan orchard is offering a sweet treat to give families something to eat.
Vassar orchard gives back to community
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Woman hopes new owners will address frustrations with cemetery
She said the cemetery’s conditions have gotten so bad, some graves are now under water.
Woman hopes new owners will address frustrations with cemetery
Lt. Gov. Gilchrist signs bipartisan bills reforming Michigan’s juvenile justice system
Legislation signed to improve Michigan’s juvenile justice system