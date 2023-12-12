White Christmas? We’re facing an uphill battle

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although not everyone is a fan of the cold and snow, during the holiday season, we at least come as close to a majority as we can of those hoping for snow at any other point in the year.

White Christmases seem to bring out the holiday spirit that much more and even for those who hate snow, it seems to be at least tolerable on Christmas Eve night and Christmas Day, or for the month of December before many wish it away after January 1st, if not sooner.

This map shows the historical liklihood of a White Christmas. (NOAA)

According to NOAA, a White Christmas is defined as 1″ of snow depth or more at 7 AM on Christmas Day. Historically, our chances of a white Christmas in the TV5 viewing area ranges from about 41% to 76%, with the higher percentages the farther north in the viewing area you go.

We haven’t had much luck lately, with Saginaw only seeing 3 White Christmases over the last 10 years (2022, 2017, 2016) and only 5 of the last 10 in Flint (2022, 2020, 2018, 2017, 2016).

The 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook. (NOAA)

This year, it appears we’re fighting an uphill battle. The Climate Prediction Center has issued their latest temperature outlook for the 8-14 day time frame (December 19th-25th) and most of the United States sees themselves under a situation where above-average temperatures are the more favored outcome.

For perspective, our average highs during the middle and latter portion of the month are in the lower and middle 30s.

The outlook for precipitation for the next 8-14 days. (NOAA)

Not only does the warmth not help, the precipitation outlook for Michigan shows a strong chance of below average precipitation.

This seems to fit with a typical strong El Niño pattern, which favors below average snowfall during the winter more often than not. In addition, out of 8 strong El Niño occurrances, only 2 of those have had a White Christmas. When factoring El Niños of all strength, Saginaw’s White Christmas success has only been around 36%. In Flint, it’s better at 52%.

Those patterns also favor drier than average conditions historically.

All this being said, there is still plenty of time for things to change, even if it’s unlikely. And all it takes is one well timed event to come in Christmas Eve night when things are cooler and we get lucky. Of course, we’ll keep you informed as we get closer to Christmas Day!

