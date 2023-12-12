Woman hopes new owners will address frustrations with cemetery

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The dead deserve respect - that’s one woman’s message about the conditions at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Saginaw Township.

She said the cemetery’s conditions have gotten so bad, some graves are now under water.

“I’m very sad and depressed,” said Sharon Krzyzaniak about the state of the cemetery.

Krzyzaniak said some parts of Roselawn Memorial Gardens is in a deplorable state; she said the drainage there is terrible.

TV5′s cameras could clearly see graves that were under water.

“We’ve asked for the last four years for my mom’s grave to be respectful,” Krzyzaniak said. “The past 20 years, it’s gone downhill massively. There’s been potholes out in the road, there’s water everywhere.”

She said things haven’t always been this way.

“When my dad was buried here 20 years ago it was a pristine cemetery, somewhere where you could go for peace and you knew that you had comfort here. But not being able to get to my mom and dad’s grave to visit is very hard,” Krzyzaniak said.

TV5 stopped by the Roselawn Memorial Gardens office to see if anyone was available for an interview. No one there was authorized to make a statement, but they did provide a phone number for the company that owns the cemetery.

TV5 left a message with a representative from Park Lawn Corporation to find out what they plan to do about Krzyzaniak’s concerns. We were told someone would call back.

In the meantime, Krzyzaniak is hoping years of frustration over the conditions at Roselawn will finally be addressed.

“It would bring me some peace knowing that not only that my parents are treated with more respect, but the other people that are buried here are treated with respect and that they were cared for,” she said.

As of Tuesday evening, Dec. 12, TV5 has not heard back from Park Lawn Corporation.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.