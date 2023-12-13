Armed robbery leads to shots fired in Buena Vista Twp.

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - An armed robbery at a Dollar General in Buena Vista Township led to gunshots being fired and numerous items stolen, according to Buena Vista Police Det. Russ Pahssen.

Pahssen said the armed robbery occurred at the Dollar General located on 3545 Dixie Hwy. at 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The suspects are two men, Pahssen said, adding they were dressed in all black, wearing ski masks, and carrying handguns.

After not being able to get into the cash register, four rounds were shot into the air, Pahssen said, adding they suspects then went behind the counter and stole numerous unknown items.

Pahssen could not provide a description of the suspects, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday afternoon.

Pahssen said it is possible these two men were connected in a similar robbery in Carrollton as they match the description of the suspects in that robbery.

