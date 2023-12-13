Back to the 40s on Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another pleasant mid-December day in Mid-Michigan, with plenty of sun and temperatures staying close to their mid-December averages.

For those hoping for winter weather, this continues to be a disappointing snow season and with temperatures expected to be above average most of the time over the next few weeks, there doesn’t seem to be much hope to turn things around, at least in the near term. We’ll have our chance at winter weather this season, but in typical strong El Niño seasons, we tend to be drier than average. And we may have more rain, or mixed events passing through, along with the snow. As far as wet weather chances in the near term, we don’t have many.

For a complete overview of your forecast, be sure to check out your First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

This Evening & Overnight

Although we’ve seen a few passing clouds this afternoon, it’s been a beautiful day. Temperatures have responded and have jumped into the 30s despite the cold start this morning. Winds have also been lighter today, so the wind chill isn’t as harsh.

Low temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s. (WNEM)

Going through the rest of the evening, expect plenty of clearing patches, with just occasional high clouds drifting through. These clouds won’t produce any wet weather and we’ll be dry through tonight, so you’ll have no issues with your Wednesday evening plans. Lows will eventually settle in the 20s once again, with just a light southwesterly wind expected overnight.

Thursday

Expect another day with sunshine on Thursday, with occasional clouds passing through, just like our Wednesday. These clouds won’t produce any wet weather tomorrow, so if you have anything to get done outdoors, or work outside, it should be another good day.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s. (WNEM)

Southwesterly winds will boost our temperatures mostly into the middle 40s tomorrow, blowing around 10 to 20 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to 30 miles per hour.

No surprises into Thursday evening, with another beautiful night. Temperatures won’t fall quite as far into Friday morning with mostly 30s expected, setting us up for a well-above average day on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.