Cozy up with ‘Cocktails & Cable Knits’ at Fenton Fire Hall

Tis the season to be merry—and what better way to do so, than with festive food, drinks, and company?
By Lauren Piesko
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Tis the season to be merry—and what better way to do so, than with festive food, drinks, and company?

Now through New Year’s Eve, you can stop by the Fenton Fire Hall’s first-ever holiday pop-up, “Cocktails & Cable Knits.” Located on South Leroy Street in downtown Fenton (right across from the city Christmas tree), the restaurant is a repurposed fire hall from 1923. The holiday pop-up can be found downstairs, with indoor and heated outdoor seating, festive bar space, and a retro Christmas-themed lounge.

TV5 Wake-Up’s Lauren Piesko stopped by to learn more and sample their most popular drinks and appetizers.

“Light’s out is probably our most popular cocktail right now, it’s a vodka-based cocktail,” said Alexandra, marketing manager with Union Joints. “We also have El Santarino, which is in our Santa mug, I would say that’s probably our second most popular cocktail, and then one of my favorites is the dasher, it’s a whiskey-based cocktail and it has burnt marshmallow on top—perfect for this time of year.”

The Wake-Up crew also tried a few of the restaurant’s “light bites,” including “sweater weather,” a beer cheese fondue, and “cozy cabin,” a salty snack spread with homemade chex-mix, deviled eggs, meatballs, and more.

“This is our first year—hopefully, first of many,” Alex said. “We had so much fun decorating it, we worked so well together and I’m really excited with how it turned out.”

She said their goal was to give the bar a unique, 1950s holiday cocktail party feel.

The Christmas pop-up will be open through Dec. 31. For the Fenton Fire Hall’s hours and full menu, click here.

