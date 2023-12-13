Dry through Friday & cool today, but warmer on Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - With high pressure continuing to build across the Midwest early this Wednesday, we’ll continue to hold a quiet weather pattern. These conditions will last all the way through Friday before a small chance of showers this weekend that we’re continuing to monitor. Overall, that chance remains very small right now, take a check on that in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

If anything, the story for the rest of the workweek is warming temperatures. Today can be excluded from that as we’ll still only see highs in the middle 30s -- comparable to the last few days. However, Thursday and Friday will see a small run of unseasonably warm conditions like last week where temperatures check in to the 40s. Overall, if you have any errands to run the next few days or are getting more holiday shopping done, there’s no need to worry about rain or snow while you’re driving around town or going in and out of the stores.

Today

This morning has started off on a cold note, though the wind has relaxed since yesterday. Wind speeds are closer to 5 to 10 mph from the northwest this morning, but with temperatures in the middle 20s it’s feeling more like the upper teens. At the bus stops you’ll certainly need your cold weather gear, but at least the breeze isn’t as strong as yesterday!

Highs today reach up to around 36 degrees with the wind starting to turn directly out of the west again. Wind chills should stay in the upper 20s this afternoon as wind speeds range from 5 to 15 mph. The normal high temperature for December 13th is 35 degrees so we’ll have another day right around average for this time of year. Although a few fair weather clouds may move through this morning, today is expected to stay mostly sunny overall!

Wednesday will be in the 30s still. (WNEM)

Tonight

Mostly clear conditions will run through the overnight timeframe allowing temperatures to fall back into the 20s again. Lows will be around 24 degrees, though up north you could land right around 20 degrees. The wind will stay light at 5 to 10 mph with a southwest direction.

Wednesday night falls well into the 20s. (WNEM)

Thursday & Friday

Mostly sunny skies will hold on again for Thursday with only a few passing cirrus clouds at times. Highs will be warmer than Wednesday though by nearly 10 degrees. This will put the official high around 44 degrees. Part of this warm up is helped by a slightly stronger breeze from the southwest. Speeds will sustain from 10 to 15 mph while gusting to 25 mph. On paper, this wind will be just slightly weaker than on Tuesday, though overall it’ll be a breezy day. Wind chills will be in the middle 30s for much of the day.

Thursday will be in the 40s. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will then be able to out-do Thursday by about another five degrees! This will put our area right around 49 degrees. The day will start off sunny before cloud coverage begins building though the afternoon and evening. This will precede that small chance of showers this weekend, though the entirety of your Friday will remain dry.

Friday will be quite warm, close to 50 degrees! (WNEM)

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.