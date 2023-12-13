Flint mayor delivers State of the City address

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley gave his State of the City address on Tuesday night, touching on the struggles the city is facing and the hurdles it has overcome.

“It is very important to have great partners, from government to unions to philanthropic organizations, in order to get the things that we deserve here inside the city of Flint,” Neeley said.

Neeley delivered his fourth State of the City address at the Capitol Theatre, calling on the city to come together in partnership to help move the city forward.

“Just imagine where we can be at next year if we move our partnerships forward to the next level. Working together is key,” he said. “You know, I’ve heard it said, ‘Coming together is a start, working together is progress, and staying together is success.’ And that’s what we need to do more in our community.”

Along with highlighting the $2 billion of investment that has been committed to the city over the past 12 months, he also pointed out some of the work that has been done to improve the quality of life for residents, like the elimination of blight.

“We were able to take $16 million of our American Rescue Plan dollars to partner with the Land Bank and to populate that $16 million into $40 million, and by the end of 2024, we will have demoed 2,200 structures in our community,” he said.

Neeley also spoke about investments he is looking to make to improve community amenities like parks and centers, adding he is also working to make the city safe by reducing gun violence.

“It’s not very fun when you hear gunshots off in the distance. It’s not very securing not knowing if your kids are out there, if they’re going to be challenged with somebody with a firearm,” he said. “Firearms are dangerous, and we all know that. I’m not in opposition to our second amendment right in our constitution, not at all. But I am in opposition to all the violence that we see in our inner-city areas, especially due to gun violence.”

Neeley concluded his speech with the announcement of a new City of Flint Customer Service Center opening on the northside in January 2024 and a call for a feasibility study to be done for a new City Hall.

