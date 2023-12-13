Genesee Co. meat market announces closure

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A meat market in Genesee County announced it is closing its doors for good.

The Fenton Meat Market, located at 1110 N. Leroy St. in Fenton, made the announcement on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

“To our beloved Fenton community, we are sad to inform you that we will be closing our doors. We have loved every second of our three years here and appreciate all of the support we have received from our loyal customers,” the shop said in a Facebook post.

The store said it plans to stay open until Dec. 23, as long as supplies last.

It will also have a 25 percent off sale on all items in the store.

