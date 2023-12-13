The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found dead from overdose; sheriff urging people to carry Narcan
Two found dead from overdose; sheriff urging people to carry Narcan
Uptown Grill in Bay City
Bay City restaurant reminds customers to be respectful
In this Nov. 2, 2018 file photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series...
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘Homicide’ actor Andre Braugher dies
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Woman hopes new owners will address frustrations with cemetery
The 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook.
White Christmas? We’re facing an uphill battle

Latest News

Resource document guides schools on how to create safe spaces for students
Breanna Cait Dickie
MSP issues endangered, missing advisory for 13-year-old girl
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said sewage pipes at a...
Sewage pipes in Flint could burst ‘at any time,’ EGLE says
Mott receives $2M grant to help manage nursing shortage
Here's a look at some of the stories we're following.
TV5 news update: Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 13