Gov. Whitmer launches 'MI Vehicle Rebate' plan to lower vehicle prices, boost sales in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Wednesday the MI Vehicle Rebate plan to boost new electric, hybrid, and traditional combustion vehicle sales in Michigan.

According to a press release, the plan comes after the United Auto Workers (UAW) and Big Three reached a new contract.

“MI Vehicle Rebate will save you money on your new car as you walk out of the dealership with your keys,” said Governor Whitmer. “Michigan’s auto industry is the backbone of our economy, and this year, the hardworking men and women of the UAW and our world-leading automakers negotiated and ratified a record contract. Now, let’s keep making the world’s best cars and trucks while lowering costs for families by thousands of dollars. Together, we will build and lead the future of mobility and electrification.”

“The future of cars, batteries, and tech is being made in Michigan,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “The MI Vehicle Rebate plan will lower costs for families, spur vehicle manufacturing, and support both our world-class auto workers and our automakers. Governor Whitmer and I are proud of our efforts alongside the UAW to ensure Michiganders are respected and protected at work, and we will continue working to grow Michigan’s economy and cement Michigan as the best place to build a bright future.”

The new state tax rebate will lower the cost of a new electric, hybrid, or traditional vehicle between $1,000 and $2,500 per vehicle, which could save Michiganders up to $10,000 when combined with federal incentives. Michiganders will receive the tax rebate on new vehicles under four categories:

· $2,500 on a new battery electric or hybrid vehicle manufactured in a facility where the workers are represented by an automotive union.

· $2,000 on a new battery electric or hybrid vehicle.

· $1,500 on a new internal combustion vehicle in a facility where the workers are represented by an automotive union.

· $1,000 on all other new internal combustion vehicles.

In the upcoming State of the State address, Governor Whitmer will ask the legislature to allocate $25 million to fund the MI Vehicle Rebate program.

The MI Vehicle Rebate does not apply to used vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.