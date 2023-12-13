Historic building to be restored to former glory, provide new housing

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - A building in the heart of downtown Owosso is going to be rehabilitated to bring the historic, architecturally distinguished building back into action while also providing much-needed housing to the area.

Woodworth Investments will be rehabilitating the three-story building on the corner of W. Exchange Street and N. Washington Street in downtown Owosso.

When completed, the first floor will continue to house Fifth Third Bank as a long-term tenant and the second and third floors will be used for a total of nine residential rental units and common space for residents. Additionally, the concrete and masonry exterior will be improved aesthetically and structurally to bring it back to national historic preservation standards.

Additionally, the restoration will promote walkability and drive additional foot traffic in the area, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) said.

“I can’t recall a time in our lives where such a significant investment was made in our central business district,” said James Woodworth, the developer. “Our hope is that this development will spearhead additional projects in Owosso, while supporting our mission to increase foot traffic for all downtown businesses.”

According to the MEDC, the project is expected to general a total capital investment of $4.7 million with the support of a $1.48 million Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant.

The City of Owosso Brownfield Redevelopment Authority received an Michigan Strategic Fund approval of state tax capture valued at more than $2400,000 for the reimbursement of brownfield activities at the site, the MEDC said.

The MEDC said the project will serve as a catalyst for future development Owosso’s historic downtown district.

The city of Owosso is supporting the project through the local portion of the brownfield plan valued at more than $154,000 and a 12-year Obsolete Property Rehabilitation Act tax abatement valued at more than $212,000.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.