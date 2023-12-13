Lapeer Co. woman wins $300K on instant game

LAPEER Co., Mich. (WNEM) - A woman from Lapeer County won $300,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Peppermint Payout instant game.

The 71-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, bought her ticket at the Kroger located at 540 S. Main St. in Lapeer.

“I like playing the scratch-off tickets and I play them quite a bit,” she said. “I scratched the ticket on the way home from the store, and when I saw I won $300,000, I just kept yelling: ‘This can’t be real!’ I felt like I was in a dream. I called my kids as soon as I got home to tell them the good news.”

She said she plans to use the money to pay bills, complete home improvements, and help those in need this holiday season.

