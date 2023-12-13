Michigan residents accused of trying to overturn 2020 presidential election appearing in court

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven of the 15 accused fake electors in Michigan will be in court Wednesday morning for their preliminary examinations and motion hearing.

The defendants are accused of trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Michigan in favor of former President Donald Trump. Some of the accused include a mayor, township clerk, and state Republican Party officials.

Previous coverage: Michigan charges 16 fake electors for Donald Trump with election law and forgery felonies

In July, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced charges against 16 Republicans. One of them, James Renner, had his charges dropped in a deal with prosecutors. Nessel’s office claims they knowingly submitted false certificates and confirmed they were legitimate electors despite President Joe Biden’s victory.

If proceedings go as scheduled, witnesses and evidence will be presented in court that prosecutors said will get the cases moved to circuit court.

Each defendant faces eight criminal charges, including forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery.

More electors are scheduled to be in court at the end of January.

The fake electors are expected to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 13.

