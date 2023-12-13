Mott receives $2M grant to help manage nursing shortage

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Mott Community College (MCC) received a $2 million grant from the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Development (LEO) to help address the shortage of nurses.

As a part of Michigan’s 60 by 30 initiative, the grant will be used to support the creation and implementation of a program to help students earn an Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) to complete a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing (BSN).

The funding is intended to increase skills and training in Michigan’s healthcare field, MCC said, adding community college grant recipients are required to work in partnership with a BSN-granting Michigan public university or Michigan not-for-profit, independent four-year college or university.

MCC said it worked with Eastern Michigan University to design the collaborative ADN to BSN completion program, including admissions, curriculum design, and accreditation.

For MCC’s ADN to BSN program, BSN completion courses will be taught primarily online through EMU and partially in person on MCC’s campus.

The funding will allow MCC to help graduate more BSN prepared nurses by providing more accessibility and affordability.

Funding will be used to provide scholarships to help students with tuition, MCC said, adding tuition assistance will be available to current students and graduates of MCC’s ADN program who are currently working as registered nurses.

Additionally, MCC said it will use the funds to hire a nurse navigator/coordinator to help students with enrollment and a retention specialist who will provide coaching, mentoring, and referrals to student support services.

MCC said it will update its current lab facilities, update and purchase software, and provide workshops to help students transition to the BSN role.

