MSP issues endangered, missing advisory for 13-year-old girl

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DAVISON, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for 13-year-old Breanna Cait Dickie.

Breanna was last seen leaving her home on N. Gale Road in Davison about 11 p.m. on Dec. 12 and indicated she is possibly a harm to herself, MSP said.

Breanna Cait Dickie
Breanna Cait Dickie(Michigan State Police)

Breanna is 5′7″ and 136 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.

She was wearing light-colored baggy clothing with a backpack.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call 911.

