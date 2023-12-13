MSP: Trooper injured in Bridgeport Twp. shooting

TV5's James Felton was live at the scene of the shooting in Bridgeport Township with the latest on the incident.
By Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police trooper was injured in a Bridgeport Township shooting, MSP said.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13 about 4 p.m., MSP said Third District troopers were involved in a shooting in Bridgeport Township at Dixie Highway and California Avenue.

Police scene in Bridgeport Township
Police scene in Bridgeport Township(WNEM)

MSP said initial reports indicate a trooper and the suspect were both injured.

Bridgeport Township shooting scene
Bridgeport Township shooting scene(WNEM)

