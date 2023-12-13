Oxford school shooter moved to prison in Lapeer

By Emily Keinath
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPEER, Mich. (WNEM) - The Oxford High School shooter has been moved to a correctional facility in Lapeer to serve his life sentence in prison.

On Friday, Dec. 8, Ethan Crumbley was sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing four Oxford High School students (Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre, Madisyn Baldwin, and Justin Shilling) and injuring seven other people during the school shooting on Nov. 30, 2021.

According to Michigan Department of Corrections records, Crumbley has been moved to the Thumb Correctional Facility, which is a level two security prison. The prison has a unit that houses youth offenders.

Crumbley will spend the rest of his life in prison.

