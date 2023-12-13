Pistons owner and Flint native Tom Gores gives back to Flint
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s the holiday season and the Detrot Pistons owner is giving back to the city of Flint.
Tom Gores, who’s a native of Flint, and his family partnered with Voices For Children to surprise over 140 local kids with gifts off their Christmas wish lists.
Everyone was able to get a picture with Mr. and Mrs. Claus, grab some hot chocolate and pizza and then pick up their own bag of gifts to take home.
Gores’ brother-in-law Duncan Murdock told TV5 that Tom and the rest of their family felt it was important to give back during this holiday season, especially to a city that means so much to Tom.
