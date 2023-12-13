Puff Cannabis offering joints for jackets

Puff Cannabis is offering free marijuana if you can help a mid-Michigan child stay warm during the winter.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Puff Cannabis in Bay City is offering free marijuana if you can help a mid-Michigan child stay warm during the winter.

“We’re doing a free little baby joint Jeeter – which is like the five half-gram joints -- for a new winter jacket, ages 3 to 12. It has to have a winter lining in it. And then we’re donating those to a local charity,” said Allanah Bonawitz, the assistant manager of Puff Cannabis in Bay City.

You can drop your donation off at the Bay City location on Marquette Avenue or on State Street in Oscoda through Friday, Dec. 22.

All 10 Puff locations across the state are participating.

