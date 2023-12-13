Resource document guides schools on how to create safe spaces for students

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - A student-led resource on how school districts can design, create, and implement “safe spaces” in schools is now available to all Michigan school districts.

Safe spaces are places where middle school and high school students are able to discuss issues of race, racism, and other important topics comfortably.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) Student Advisory Council released its Safe Spaces Resource Document, A Guide for Michigan Educators.

The document was developed over the past several years, MDE said, adding it’s a compilation of work done by former and current student advisory council members, supported by MDE staff and the federally funded Region 8 Comprehensive Center.

Council members held virtual listening tours with students and staff at schools with safe spaces already implemented, researched, and discussed as a group about the concept, MDE said, adding the resource document uses examples of the students’ research, including defining what a safe space is and why they are important.

The document covers the following topics within seven chapters:

Establish the purpose and who participates

Prioritize and establish authentic relationships

Create and use safe space agreements

Provide opportunity for dialogue

Determine logistics of meetings

Establish roles

Celebrate success

MDE said each chapter has a section for what, why, and how along with guiding questions related to that chapter’s topic.

MDE and the Student Advisory Council said the resource document is necessary since student council members, and other students, have expressed a need for more space where they can freely share about challenging themes they experience in their lives, including race and racism, MDE said.

The resource document serves as a guide to alleviate some of the pain and hardship Michigan students face by providing them with an opportunity to come together, connect, heal, grow, and learn from one another, MDE said.

In the coming months, the Student Advisory Council plans to share and discuss the Safe Spaces Resource document more broadly with school and district leaders that may be interested in creating or expanding safe spaces in their schools, according to the MDE.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.