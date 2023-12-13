Sewage pipes in Flint could burst ‘at any time,’ EGLE says

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said sewage pipes at a Flint pumping station could burst at any time.

EGLE said the city has to act quickly to prevent a major break.

“Without knowing them, there could be a break at any time,” said state environmental official Cheri Meyer.

She is urging Flint City Council to approve a milestone plan by Thursday, Dec. 21 to secure American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and a loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, all with the purpose of repairing and replacing two outdated city sewer lines.

This is something that Flint City administration said they have and will continue to work on.

“This is an incredible opportunity for the city and to fund something that the city really needs to do,” Meyer said.

City administrator Clyde Edwards said this is important.

“They’re older lines, older systems, and they need to be upgraded. And that was anticipated by the administration,” he said.

The two sewer lines are six and four feet in diameter and cross under the Flint River and I-75, leading back to the waste water plant. During wet weather, the lines account for close to 70 percent of sewage flow in the city.

With one line being approximately 100-years-old and the other at 50-years-old, concerns are high on just how durable the lines still are.

“If there were to be a rupture or break in those pipes, it could result in a big public health hazard,” Meyer said.

Edwards said while the city is actively putting a plan together, there isn’t an imminent threat.

Their focus is working on their engineering plan as they await to see if the milestone plan will be approved by city council.

“The important part right now is the design and the re-design of the system in order to understand what portions need to be replaced. How are we going to approach the construction portion of it at that point?” Edwards said.

Meyer said the city identified the lines as a top priority in their 2019 asset management plan, and moving forward, she hopes the city continues to make it a priority, approving the funding in the next week.

“You never know when a break may occur. Doesn’t mean that it’s going to happen imminently but you just don’t know when it could happen,” she said.

If the milestone plan is not approved by Dec. 21, the city will lose out on the ARPA funding and funding from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, and the opportunity will go to another community.

