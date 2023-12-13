Two found dead from overdose; sheriff urging people to carry Narcan

VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were found dead at a Vienna Township rest area inside a car.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, a 36-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman died of a drug overdose. He said the two bodies were found on Monday, Dec. 11 inside their car along with their dog, and they had been there for hours.

In Genesee County this year, 734 people have overdosed on drugs and 209 have died.

Those who survived were mostly saved by the overdose reversal spray known as Narcan.

Swanson said one age group in the county is dying from overdoses more than others.

“Sixty-nine, the largest percentage of people who died in the county this year are 55-years or older,” he said.

He said everyone can get Narcan for free at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and recommends everyone keep it with them.

You can also check with your local police or health department as some have vending machines offering free Narcan.

