Two found dead from overdose; sheriff urging people to carry Narcan

Two people were found dead at a Vienna Township rest area inside a car.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Two people were found dead at a Vienna Township rest area inside a car.

According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, a 36-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman died of a drug overdose. He said the two bodies were found on Monday, Dec. 11 inside their car along with their dog, and they had been there for hours.

In Genesee County this year, 734 people have overdosed on drugs and 209 have died.

Those who survived were mostly saved by the overdose reversal spray known as Narcan.

Swanson said one age group in the county is dying from overdoses more than others.

“Sixty-nine, the largest percentage of people who died in the county this year are 55-years or older,” he said.

He said everyone can get Narcan for free at the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and recommends everyone keep it with them.

You can also check with your local police or health department as some have vending machines offering free Narcan.

Read next:
US agency takes first step toward requiring new vehicles to prevent drunk or impaired driving
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Woman hopes new owners will address frustrations with cemetery
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Vassar orchard gives back to community
Miller Family Orchard
Puff Cannabis offering joints for jackets
Puff Cannabis offering joints for jackets

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say two brothers were killed in a head-on crash in West Virginia.
Brothers killed in head-on motorcycle crash with each other
An Isabella County man won $2 million on a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket.
‘It is a miracle this ticket didn’t end up in the trash,’ man says after winning $2M
The 8-14 Day Temperature Outlook.
White Christmas? We’re facing an uphill battle
Monday will reach up to around 36 degrees.
Cooler Monday with a quiet week of weather ahead
Perla A. Nieto, 59, was fatally stabbed while working at an Indiana Kroger store.
‘She was loved by a lot of people’: Family remembers Kroger cashier killed by customer

Latest News

Two people were found dead at a Vienna Township rest area inside a car.
Two found dead from overdose; sheriff urging people to carry Narcan
Here are some of the top stories we're following tonight.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday evening, Dec. 12
Puff Cannabis offering joints for jackets
Puff Cannabis offering joints for jackets
Puff Cannabis is offering free marijuana if you can help a mid-Michigan child stay warm during...
Puff Cannabis offering joints for jackets