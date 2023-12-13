Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023: 5 things you need to know

MID-MICHIGAN (WNEM) - It is the middle of the week! Here are five stories to know to help you get over this mid-week hump. Have a great morning.

1. Grand Blanc School Board member Amy Facchinello is set to have a preliminary exam hearing in the alleged fake electors scheme in the 2020 presidential election. She along with 15 other defendants pleaded not guilty to several felony counts. They’re accused of attempting to overturn the results of the election. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said it’s an ongoing investigation and hasn’t ruled out potential charges against others. The hearing starts at 8:30 a.m.

Amy Facchinello (WNEM)

2. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) said sewage pipes at a Flint pumping station could burst at any time. EGLE said the city has to act quickly to prevent a major break. It is urged Flint City Council to approve a milestone plan by Thursday, Dec. 21 to secure American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and a loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Fund, all with the purpose of repairing and replacing two outdated city sewer lines.

3. A local woman thinks the dead deserves respect and she is concerned about the conditions at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Saginaw Township. She said the cemetery’s conditions have gotten so bad, some graves are now under water. Some parts of Roselawn Memorial Gardens is in a deplorable state, she claimed and the drainage is terrible. We reached out to the owners and haven’t heard back yet.

4. Happening today, United Way of Saginaw County is hosting Dine United. You can join the event at Artisan Urban Bistro from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dine in or even order take-out. It is recommended that you make a reservation to (989)-401-6019.

🍝 Dine United 🍝 Join us at Artisan Urban Bistro for Dine United! Unlimited Grateful Pasta to benefit United Way of... Posted by United Way of Saginaw County on Tuesday, December 12, 2023

5. Fenton Fire Hall is having a holiday pop-up bar, open now through New Years. “Cocktails and cable-knits” is in the restaurant’s basement. You’ll find festive decor, Christmas music, nifty gifts and more. You can try special drinks this month, such as “El Santarino,” “Lights Out,” “S’mores Old Fashioned,” “Lost Coast Cosmo,” and “Conifer Collins.”

🚨December Cocktail Specials 🚨 We get it. It's DECEMBER. You need a cocktail. We got you. ❄️Lost Coast Cosmo |... Posted by Fenton Fire Hall on Sunday, December 10, 2023

Catch WNEMTV5 Wake-Up from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. and TV5 News at 9 weekdays.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.