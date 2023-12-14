Abnormal December temperatures continue as sunshine starts to wane

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Hope the last few days you were able to pick up on a few moments of sunshine. If you have not seen much, the window of clearing is becoming smaller. While you were out enjoying the sunshine, you probably noticed temperatures were mild for mid December. Today was the beginning of a mild stretch of temperatures as more warmth is expected through the weekend.

This Evening/Tonight - As the sunsets around 5pm these days, we are one week away from the winter solstice. We are losing less than a minute of daylight each day, but will slowly gain back more light starting December 23. With the sun down for the day, partly cloudy skies will slowly clear overnight. With lows expected around 34 degrees, under clear skies, you would wonder if frost could develop, but with southwest winds around 10-15mph and gusting around 25mph that will limit the frost potential. If you are tired of the wind, plan on it being breezy yet tonight and tomorrow.

Overnight winds will still be breezy as temperatures fall into the mid 30s. (WNEM)

Friday - To get out the door you will still need your winter coat because we start in the mid 30s, but dress in layers because there is a warmup in the afternoon. Highs are expected to reach 50 degrees with the southwest winds bringing the heat. It will still be breezy with wind speeds around 10-15mph and gusting around 25mph at times. Maybe just your favorite sweatshirt will work in the afternoon. Have your sunglasses to get out the door in the morning as the day starts sunny, but later in the day the clouds start to filter back in. Friday still remains dry.

Friday will be abnormally warm for mid December. Normal highs would be in the mid 30s, but 50s are expect on Friday, December 15th, 2023. (WNEM)

Saturday - As the weekend gets started there is a low pressure system to our west that is going swing south of mid-Michigan, but still influence our forecast. Due to the structure of the system, a few showers are possible in our northern counties Saturday morning. Many will make it through the day dry. Winds shift to the southeast and become lighter around 5-10mph. Even if you don’t see a few raindrops, cloudy skies will loom overhead.

Weekend forecast is unsettled as a system swings through bringing the chance for raindrops and snowflakes. (WNEM)

Sunday into Monday - The TV5 First Alert Weather team is watching the low pressure system mentioned above and how that will play with the low pressure system coming from the Gulf of Mexico. Depending on the speed of both will determine what we see here at home. Recent weather models have shown the path hanging eastward along the Atlantic Coast, but a few variants displayed a slight pull to the west. Either way, there is the chance on Sunday that we see some rain showers. As the system pushes eastward cold air will be sourced in and that could lead to some snowflakes mixing into Monday’s forecast. We are still gathering data after just sampling the storm today, and will have updates here, on the TV5 First Alert Weather app, and on air.

Hour-By-Hour shows a system going up the east coast that we are watching to see if it shift westward increasing any rain or snow chances. (WNEM)

