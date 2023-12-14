Amazon delivers items to Saginaw homeless shelters

A local Amazon delivery station played Santa for the day by delivering thousands of dollars of essential items to two Saginaw homeless shelters.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Amazon delivery station in Saginaw delivered winter coats, bedding, personal care products, and other items to the Mustard Seed Shelter -- a women's shelter -- and Restoration Community Outreach -- a local men's shelter.

On Wednesday, Dec. 13, the Amazon delivery station in Saginaw delivered winter coats, bedding, personal care products, and other items to the Mustard Seed Shelter -- a women’s shelter -- and Restoration Community Outreach -- a local men’s shelter.

“I’m absolutely overwhelmed. This is perhaps one of the best days ever at Mustard Seed,” said Amy Bartels Roe, the executive director at Mustard Seed.

Amazon worked with the shelters to fulfill the items that were on their Amazon wish lists.

“These two organizations were selected based off their needs that are needed in the community and associates were giving feedback to helping anyone that actually needs it. Especially for anyone experiencing any type of distress in their lives,” said Ashley Rosa, the community engagement lead at the Amazon delivery station in Saginaw.

