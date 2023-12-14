Bay City school raises money for Michigan Special Olympics

Bay City students made a chilling splash for the Special Olympics of Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 14.
By WNEM Digital
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Bay City students made a chilling splash for the Special Olympics of Michigan on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The Polar Plunge was set up Thursday outside of Handy Middle School in Bay City, after organizers say students raised more than $10,000.

“What we love about it is the school spirit that comes out with these schools. We have schools bussing in to be here together,” said Dan Ekonen, the senior director of program leadership at Special Olympics Michigan. “So, Bay City Public Schools has really stepped up to the challenge and it’s just a fun day for everyone.”

Staff said the students who took the plunge were exited to support the Special Olympics of Michigan.

“We have a Unified Champions Program here, which is a program that builds friendships amongst special education and general education students,” said Nicole Arsenault, special education teacher at Handy Middle School. “So, we are really passionate about the Special Olympics. They do so much for our students. So, we are so excited to support them.”

Thursday’s Polar Plunge has a goal of raising $13,000. If you would like to donate, click here.

