Breslin Center, Munn Ice Arena, to start selling alcohol

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Fans of Spartan hockey and basketball will be able to crack open a cold one at home games starting next year.

Michigan State University’s Munn Ice Arena and Breslin Center will begin selling alcohol in 2024.

The Breslin Center will start selling alcohol on Jan. 4 during the Penn vs MSU game.

Munn will start selling alcohol on Jan. 5 during the MSU vs US National Team Development Program.

Sales will begin one hour before start time. Sales will close at the Breslin Center during the second half of a basketball game. At Munn, sales will end after the second intermission.

Both beer and seltzer will be available and will cost $10-$12.

Customers will need to show their ID. Limit two drinks per transaction.

MSU strongly encourages fans to recycle their cans.

