Closure planned for Independence Bridge in Bay City
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A temporary closure is planned for the Independence Bridge in Bay City.
The bridge will close on Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 a.m. and remain closed until 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.
Drivers will be detoured to the Veterans Memorial Bridge.
The closure is to allow for work to be completed that cannot be accomplished with traffic, the city said.
