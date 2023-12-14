Closure planned for Independence Bridge in Bay City

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A temporary closure is planned for the Independence Bridge in Bay City.

The bridge will close on Monday, Dec. 18 at 7 a.m. and remain closed until 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22.

Drivers will be detoured to the Veterans Memorial Bridge.

The closure is to allow for work to be completed that cannot be accomplished with traffic, the city said.

