Flint schools receive $14M in funding for STEM building improvements

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Flint Community Schools (FCS) has received a $14 million grant for renovations to two of its STEM buildings on the city’s north side.

The Charles Stewart Mott Foundation granted the funds for the renovations for the Brownell STEM Academy and Holmes STEM Middle School campus, along with construction of a new community hub.

FCS will also use $26 million in federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds to renovate the campus which serves more than 600 students in pre-K through eighth grade between the two schools.

“FCS leadership and the Board of Education prioritized the renovation of these two schools, and we’re happy that our additional support will help take this project from a building renovation to an exciting overhaul of the campus,” said Ridgway White, president and CEO of the Mott Foundation. “This reimagined space will create an environment that is safer and more conducive to teaching and learning, and a campus that is energized and accessible to the community. Flint kids deserve a place that sparks their imagination and creativity each day.”

The following improvements will be made to the campus:

Upgrade the façade on each building

Renovate the early childhood wing at Brownell

Develop early childhood playgrounds in courtyards

Develop a new elementary playground

Replace the running track

Update the football field

Install basketball courts

Construct a new community hub “The Cube”

Reroute the parking lot to support traffic flow to The Cube and early childhood wing

“Flint Community Schools has gone through a lot of change over the years, and we are excited to work together as a community to give our scholars a space they are proud to come to every day,” FCS Superintendent Kevelin Jones said. “This is just a start to what we can do for our kids and families, and we are thankful for the Mott Foundation’s support to enhance this renovation for scholars and the community in the Brownell-Holmes neighborhood.”

The community hub, the Cube, will be a 5,000-square-foot building that can be used by students, staff, or residents throughout the school day, as well as during extended hours on mornings, evenings and weekends.

The Mott Foundation said the Flint Center for Educational Excellence and the Brownell-Holmes Neighborhood Association will help support activities in the Cube.

The following events are some ideas that could be hosted in the Cube:

Neighborhood meetings

Adult education classes

Recreational activities for all ages

Services for seniors and afterschool programming

“Flint is the home of community education. Over the years, the community helped make those spaces of learning even more special,” said Jeanette Edwards, Brownell-Holmes Neighborhood Association president. “And while I don’t know if it is causation or correlation, those schools being opened help to stabilize the neighborhood. That is why we are so excited about the renovations. They will help to stabilize our neighborhood for decades to come and give our young people a place that shows how we feel about them and their educational pursuits.”

The Mott Foundation said FCS has developed a plan that would provide upgrades to Brownell and Holmes, and has an ambitious goal of completing the renovations by the spring of 2025.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.