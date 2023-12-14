Game of the Week preview: Chesaning High School

The next TV5 Game of the Week this basketball season will tip off on Friday, Dec. 15 and it will feature the boys teams from Chesaning and Mt. Morris.
By Mark Pearson and Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:15 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESANING, Mich. (WNEM) – The next TV5 Game of the Week this basketball season will tip off on Friday, Dec. 15 and it will feature the boys teams from Chesaning and Mt. Morris.

Chesaning is off to a strong start this season.

Last season, they defeated Lakeville by 31 points to move to 5-0 this season.

The team is looking to work their way back towards being conference champs and avenge their first-round exit in the playoffs last season.

Chesaning is battle-tested, having already faced several tough teams, and they expect a challenge against Mt. Morris on Friday.

They feel it’s been their toughness that’s helped them early on this season.

“I mean, we’ve been playing gritty,” said Nate Ferry, a senior guard. “We were finding our way. We’ve got some young guys, a lot of guys that haven’t played together in the past, but we’re finding our way. We’re getting footing as we go, kind of getting going.”

Head Coach Matt Weigl said the team might make mistakes, but their response to those mistakes is what matters.

“We try to understand that not everything is going to go our way, that there are going to be mistakes,” he said. “We’re all going to make mistakes and it’s just how do we respond to those mistakes. It’s something we talk about daily ‚and they are beginning to practice it more and more and it’s been really cool to see and we attribute that to us pulling out tough games.”

TV5 will preview the Mt. Morris team on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Read next:
Grand Blanc Twp. police increasing security for holiday shoppers
Grand Blanc Twp. police increasing security for holiday shoppers
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
Bridgeport Township shooting scene
Stranger charged with break-in and murder in slaying of Detroit synagogue leader
Samantha Woll, president of the board at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue poses for a photo...
Amazon delivers items to Saginaw homeless shelters
Amazon delivers items to Saginaw homeless shelters

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two found dead from overdose; sheriff urging people to carry Narcan
Two found dead from overdose; sheriff urging people to carry Narcan
Breanna Cait Dickie
MSP issues endangered, missing advisory for 13-year-old girl
Uptown Grill in Bay City
Bay City restaurant reminds customers to be respectful
Police scene in Bridgeport Township
MSP: Trooper shot, suspect killed in Bridgeport Twp. shooting
Roselawn Memorial Gardens
Woman hopes new owners will address frustrations with cemetery

Latest News

MSP Colonel James Grady II gave an update about an officer-involved shooting in Bridgeport...
MSP gives update on Bridgeport Twp. shooting
The next TV5 Game of the Week this basketball season will tip off on Friday, Dec. 15 and it...
Game of the Week preview: Chesaning High School
Amazon delivers items to Saginaw homeless shelters
Amazon delivers items to Saginaw homeless shelters
A local Amazon delivery station played Santa for the day by delivering thousands of dollars of...
Amazon delivers items to Saginaw homeless shelters