Game of the Week preview: Chesaning High School

CHESANING, Mich. (WNEM) – The next TV5 Game of the Week this basketball season will tip off on Friday, Dec. 15 and it will feature the boys teams from Chesaning and Mt. Morris.

Chesaning is off to a strong start this season.

Last season, they defeated Lakeville by 31 points to move to 5-0 this season.

The team is looking to work their way back towards being conference champs and avenge their first-round exit in the playoffs last season.

Chesaning is battle-tested, having already faced several tough teams, and they expect a challenge against Mt. Morris on Friday.

They feel it’s been their toughness that’s helped them early on this season.

“I mean, we’ve been playing gritty,” said Nate Ferry, a senior guard. “We were finding our way. We’ve got some young guys, a lot of guys that haven’t played together in the past, but we’re finding our way. We’re getting footing as we go, kind of getting going.”

Head Coach Matt Weigl said the team might make mistakes, but their response to those mistakes is what matters.

“We try to understand that not everything is going to go our way, that there are going to be mistakes,” he said. “We’re all going to make mistakes and it’s just how do we respond to those mistakes. It’s something we talk about daily ‚and they are beginning to practice it more and more and it’s been really cool to see and we attribute that to us pulling out tough games.”

TV5 will preview the Mt. Morris team on Thursday, Dec. 14.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.