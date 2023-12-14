Grand Blanc Twp. police increasing security for holiday shoppers

By La'Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are pumping up patrols as people shop for the perfect presents.

The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is adding extra enforcements to stop any potential Grinches.

“With the holiday season, we’re always on alert for increased security,” said Chief William Renye with the Grand Blanc Township Police Department.

This year, the police department has partnered with Premiere Security Solutions to do just that.

Premiere is a security company out of Flint made up of retired law enforcement officers.

“Premiere ended up putting a security surveillance trailer out there where the police department can live feed right into the Walmart parking lot. So, we can see everything that going on,” Renye explained.

Officers can access live footage of the entire parking lot 24/7 right from their phones, with the ability to zoom in on faces and vehicles.

“People are out shopping, so people are carrying items such as currency or gifts that they’re placing inside their vehicles,” Renye said. “So, in order to keep the public safe, from their vehicles getting broken into, this would be a perfect opportunity to have that partnership but also protects the person, too, from getting robbed out there in public as well.”

The partnership is specific to Walmart as it is a high-trafficked retailer this time of year.

Walmart’s Loss Prevention Department is also in on the deal to prevent shop lifting.

“If somebody ends up calling into the police department, that provides our dispatch and our officers with quick access to what’s going on live. It does put people at ease while they’re actually going out to Grand Blanc Township to shop during the holiday season,” Renye said,

The surveillance camera will operate through the rest of the year.

It will also help police monitor speeding and potential fender-benders in the Walmart parking lot.

